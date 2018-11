By PTI

IMPHAL: A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on Richter scale jolted parts of Manipur early this morning, India Meteorological Department said.

The quake occurred at 4.20 am at a depth of 49 km and the epicentre was located at Lat 24.1N and Long 94.0E, somewhere in the Chandel district of the state.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake, police said.