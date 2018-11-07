Home Nation

Modi reaches Uttarakhand, to pray at Kedarnath shrine

The Prime Minister flew into the state capital in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane

Published: 07th November 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun; he will celebrate the festival of Diwali in Kedarnath. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday and left for Kedarnath in a chopper, officials said.

The Prime Minister flew into the state capital in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane. He was received at the Jolly Grant airport by Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and other senior officials.

Besides praying at Kedearnath's Lord Shiva shrine, Modi will also review the reconstruction work of the famous temple which was devastated in the 2013 flash floods that killed thousands.

The Prime Minister has taken personal interest in the reconstruction and has visited the shrine twice in the last six months.

It has been snowing in the region for the past few days and the road from the VIP helipad to the shrine that had been covered with snow has been cleared.

Modi is also scheduled to watch a video presentation prepared by the state government officials on the reconstruction work of the guest house near the shrine.

According to reports reaching here, the Prime Minister might visit Harshil where he will spend Diwali with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers.

On Tuesday, Army chief Bipin Rawat visited Harshil and reviewed the preparedness of the troopers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi in Kedarnath Modi Kedarnath Diwali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp