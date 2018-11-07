Home Nation

No confusion on Ram Janambhoomi, two spots finalised for Ram statue: Yogi Adityanath

"Mandir tha, hai aur rahega," the UP CM said while he paid the visit to offer prayers.

Published: 07th November 2018 01:34 PM

By UNI

AYODHYA: After worshipping Lord Ram and taking his blessing on Diwali at the Ramlalla makeshift temple at the disputed site, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that there is no confusion on the place of the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"You all know there is already a temple in Ayodhya. I have come here to offer prayers. Mandir tha, hai aur rahega," the CM commented after worshiping at the disputed site.

Talking to reporters here, Yogi Adityanath said," there is already a temple and now the government is also working to see how it can be made grand."

He further said, with sticking to his old line over the Ram temple at the disputed site, that, "we have all options open."

But the solution will come amidst the norms of law and the Constitution. We should wait for it. "Commenting on the proposed Lord Ram Statue on the banks of Saryu river, Yogi Adityanath said that he has the idea on his mind. "We will discuss it further. We have seen two spots today for setting up the Lord Ram statue," he said while stating that statue of worship will be in the temple but a statue that could be seen will also be there.

"We are moving ahead to give Ram statue project a push and designs have been sought for which will give Ayodhya a new identity," he further said over the Lord Ram statue.

UP government had proposed for a 151 meter tall Lord Ram statue at Ayodhya though demands were being made to make it over 200 meter so that it becomes the tallest statue of the world.

The CM, who had announced, to change the name of Faizabad as Ayodhya besides naming the Faizabad airport as Shree Ram International airport and the medical college as Raja Dashrath medical college, claimed that in some years from now Ayodhya will be seen as one of the best towns in the world.

"Panch Kosi and 14 Kosi area will be developed, river Saryu cleanliness is also on the agenda besides a massive work of underground electric cabling too is underway," the CM said.

The CM visited the Ram Lalla temple at the disputed site besides Hanuman Garhi and other temples on Diwali and worshipped there.

He also went to Kanak Bhawan, Sugriv Fort and inspected different spots where a tall around 151 meter Lord Ram statue would be erected.

Amid raising of Jai Shree Ram slogans, the saints and others also raised slogans demanding early construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya during the visit of the CM at different temples under tight security arrangements.

On Tuesday evening on the occasion of the Deepostava programme depicting the return of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman to Ayodhya after completing his 14-year-old exile, the temple city recorded its name in the Guinness Book of record for lighting over 3 lakh diyas at one go on the banks of Saryu river.

After his two days visit to Ayodhya, the CM left for Gorakhpur, his hometown, to celebrate Diwali with Vantangiyas on Wednesday afternoon.

Yogi Adityanath Ram Temple Ayodhya

