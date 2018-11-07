Patna diary

Anand ST Das By

Mobile app due for Chhath devotees soon

With the Chhath festival, the three-day worship of the Sun God, round the corner, Patna district administration is working hard to ensure the banks of the Ganga are safe for devotees. The administration is set to launch a mobile application for the festival through which people can get all details related to the ghats and the arrangements in place there, said Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi. Most of the ghats along the river are already barricaded and equipped with a range of facilities such as portable urinals, changing rooms, watch towers, control rooms and approach roads.

Shahi Litchi gets GI tag

The succulent Shahi Litchi of Bihar has finally got the geographical indication (GI) tag. The fruit, having a unique flavour, is grown mainly in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai and East Champaran districts. The geographical indication tag came after a year’s effort. The Muzaffarpur-based Litchi Growers Association of Bihar (LGAB), under whose name the geographical indication registration has been made, is very excited about the development. This organisation had applied for the tag. “The geographical indication tag will help Bihar’s litchi growers get better price for their product as they have now got the exclusive right to market Shahi litchi,” said LGAB president Bachcha Prasad Singh.

Tejashwi pricks NDA with witty barbs on CBI saga

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leaves no opportunity to jeer at the NDA on Twitter and in his public statements. As the internal wrangling in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came out into the open, Yadav’s creative juices were in full flow. He took to Twitter with new abbreviations that he coined to pour sarcasm on the unfolding saga of “CBI versus CBI” and the central government’s alleged role in the affair. “Central BJP Intruders (CBI) have virtually taken over Caged Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to save Corrupt Brokers of India (CBI) through its Criminal Barter Interrogation (CBI) by its Crooked Bureaucrats of Incompetence (CBI),” he tweeted.

Power glory comes with prize crown

With the Bihar government having completed household electrification work last month, well before the deadline, it is going to be the first state in the country to receive an award announced by the power ministry. Power companies that achieve household electrification work by November 30 this year are eligible to get this award, which comes with a cash prize of J50 lakh. The cash will be distributed among the company’s employees. Besides, the award-winning company will get a J100-crore grant to spend on improving distribution infrastructure. When BSPHCL announced the completion of household electrification in the state, Nitish Kumar set the December 2019 deadline for providing dedicated agriculture feeders in all 38 districts.



