Home Nation

Vet body questions absence of expert doctor during operation to kill Avni

The Pashu Chikitsak Mahasangh is a Haryana-based apex organisation of state veterinary associations.

Published: 07th November 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Avni, the tigress( Photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A veterinary services association has questioned the absence of a veterinary doctor during an operation in which "man-eater" tigress Avni was killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

The Pashu Chikitsak Mahasangh, in a letter to the state's chief wildlife warden, alleged that the order to tranquilise and capture the tigress was a "serious breach" of Section 30(b) of the Indian Veterinary Council Act 1984 as the task was entrusted to a private hunter, who is not a registered veterinarian.

It said Section 30(b) of the Act indicates that only veterinary practitioners registered either with the Veterinary Council of India or the Maharashtra State Veterinary Council are allowed to practice veterinary medicine.

The Pashu Chikitsak Mahasangh is a Haryana-based apex organisation of state veterinary associations. The tigress, officially known as T1, was believed to be responsible for the death of 13 people in the last two years.

READ| Sack your forest minister: Maneka Gandhi to Maharashtra CM Over tigress Avni killing

She was killed on November 2 by Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, at compartment no 149 of Borati forest in Yavatmal as part of an operation. The big cat is survived by two cubs, which are 10 months' old.

"Even though the order mentions that there are two veterinarians in his team, reports from the field indicate that neither of them was present during this operation, and allowing Ali to operate in this manner is a wilful breach of the law," the veterinary association alleged in the letter written on Tuesday.

The incident is claimed to have taken place from a distance of 8-10 metres from the tigress.

No veterinarian was present on the spot and it seems very unlikely that the shooter may have had time to wait for the drug to work, it said.

"The whole exercise, as reported, seems to be extremely unscientific and illegally conducted," the body alleged. Chirantan Kadian, president of the Mahasangh, told PTI that the dose (tranquiliser) calculation and drug administration is the sole authority of a registered qualified veterinary doctor, while a hunter "is simply a quack".

"If a veterinary doctor needs shooting expertise of a hunter he may get the job done under his supervision. Not only tranquilising, but a veterinary doctor also has to revive the animal through a drug antidote," he said.

"No private hunter is in any way qualified and trained to manage the overdose consequences of drug, manage shock, dehydration, overexertion of the animals, that is frequent in such cases," Kadian said.

He further said the order to shoot the tigress should not be taken as a precedent and that in future, only services of registered veterinarians be used.

The killing of the tigress had sparked a war of words between Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, with the former publicly criticising the latter over the operation and seeking his ouster from the state cabinet.

As the row escalated, Mungantiwar Tuesday asked Gandhi to take moral responsibility of deaths of children due to malnutrition during her tenure and resign.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said there was no need for Mungantiwar to resign and that he would speak to Gandhi over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avni Tigress avni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp