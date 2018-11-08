Home Nation

Anti-corruption activist Agnes Kharshiing attacked by ‘coal mafias’ in Meghalaya

The incident occurred at Tuber Sohshrieh in East Jaintia Hills district around noon when she and fellow activist Anita Sangma visited the site to take stock of coal mining despite by a ban by the NGT.

Published: 08th November 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya activist Agnes Kharshiing was attacked and left in a serious condition by suspected coal mafias in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

Kharshiing, who is the president of Shillong-based Civil Society Women’s Organisation, sustained head injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. However, as her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to the NEIGRIHMS hospital in state capital Shillong.

The incident occurred at Tuber Sohshrieh in East Jaintia Hills district around noon when she and fellow activist Anita Sangma visited the site to take stock of coal mining despite by a ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). 

Kharshiing’s brother John Kharshiing said Sangma too was attacked. The driver of their vehicle escaped unhurt, he said. 

“The information that I received was that they were taking pictures and filming at the illegal coal mining site when a mob suddenly appeared before them and launched an attack,” he said.

According to reports, the duo was brutally assaulted and dragged into a jungle. Later, Sangma managed to crawl her way back to a nearby road and shouted for help. Kharshiing was spotted in the jungle, unconscious. 

The attack was perpetrated a day after based on Kharshiing’s complaint, the police had seized some coal-laden trucks in Shillong. She had been vocal against coal mining and exposed a number of cases of mining and transportation of coal ever since the NGT enforced the ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-corruption activist Agnes Kharshiing coal mafias attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp