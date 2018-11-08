Home Nation

Maharashtra: Village sarpanch 'celebrates' Diwali with gun firing

By UNI

KOLHAPUR: A commotion broke out late Wednesday night in Pulachai-Shiroli village in Hatkanangale tehsil of the district as the village sarpanch fired several gunshots in the air, after performing Laxmi puja.

According to Shirili-MIDC Police this morning, Pulachai- Shiroli village Sarpanch Shashikant alias Bhau Khavre fired many rounds of bullets, in lieu of firecrackers, in the air with a revolver and a twelve bore gun.

Supporters of sarpanch circulated the video of the incident on the messaging platform, WhatsApp. As the video was doing rounds on social media, it was noticed by police here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police(Dysp) Suraj Gaurav directed the Shiroli-MIDC Police Station to take valid legal action against the sarpanch.

Incidentally, Sarpanch Khavre, who is absconding after the firing incident, had pointed pistol at a leader of the opposition party during village election a few years ago.

Shiroli-MIDC police has registered a case against Khavre under section 30 of The Arms Act,1959.

A probe is underway and whether the accused has licenses for both the guns from which shots were fired, is also being investigated.

