Home Nation

New road, rail links to make Manipur gateway to South East Asia: CM N Biren Singh

Singh said the state could well become the main gateway to Southeast Asia via the land route as work on the four-lane highway is on in full swing.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur is hoping to benefit from the upcoming Asian Highway and rail connectivity to become an investment destination in the northeast, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Singh said the state could well become the main gateway to Southeast Asia via the land route as work on the four-lane highway is on in full swing.

National Highway 39 that passes through the state capital Imphal up to Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border is being developed as Asian Highway 1. The trans-Asian highway traverses through several countries in the continent and the stretch through Manipur is scheduled to be completed by mid-2021, he said.

"Land related issued have been solved and land acquisition completed," Singh told a visiting group of journalists recently.

Work on the Jiribam-Imphal railway line is also going on and the project has a deadline of December 2020 to be operational and bring Manipur on the Indian Railway map. The 111-km long railway line passes through several tunnels and will also have a number of bridges owing to the hilly terrain it has to cover to reach the Imphal valley.

The chief minister expressed hope that the completion of the highway and railway projects will bring much-needed attention to the state from entrepreneurs. The state has been plagued by decades-long insurgency with a number of militant groups still active in the hills and also the valley.

Army and Assam Rifles officials, who spearhead anti-insurgency operations in the state, said though militancy is on the wane, extortion by many of these groups remain a problem. "Manipur is now a totally peaceful state," the chief minister said.

Admitting that the problem of extortion remains, Singh said the issue will also be solved once successful deliberations are held with the insurgent groups, whom he has invited for talks. An Integrated Check Post (ICP) is being built at Moreh on the India-Myanmar border on NH-39, which is located about 110 km away from Imphal.

Tamu is the corresponding town on the Myanmar side of the ICP, Moreh. Though a Land Customs Station (LCS) exists at Moreh to handle trade, a sprawling new station is being built anticipating a surge in trade volume.

Moreh, as a part of India's 'Look East' and now 'Act East' policy, is the gateway not only to Myanmar but also for reaching Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. At the Moreh border, 45.58 acres of land is being developed by the Land Port Authority of India to facilitate trade and people movement, an official said.

The facilities at the ICP would include customs and immigration, passenger terminal, warehouse for import and cargo building truck parking area. Transhipment of cargo would be done at the new land port at Moreh, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Asian Highway Rail Connectivity N Biren Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp