Shiv Sena lights up Temple issue with 'Chalo Ayodhya' call

By UNI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena highlighted the issue of construction of a grand Ram Temple at a celebratory function organised on Wednesday at the Siddhivinayak Temple, Thane.

Giving the call, Sena Pramukh Uddhav Thackeray urged the people by chanting 'Chalo Ayodhya' to vie for the construction of the grand Temple in Ayodhya, the city considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

After the 'chalo Ayodhya' call, a wave of religious enthusiasm has swept across the country, stated a crisp article published in today's (November 8) edition of 'Saamna', the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena.

The article, published in Marathi, provided details of the function held yesterday.

It stated that at Siddhivinayak temple situated at Kashish Park in Thane district, hundreds of thousands of 'diyas' were lit up in a way, that when viewed from above, the flames formed the words 'Chalo Ayodhya'.

A decision, read the article, has been taken that the grand Temple will be built at any cost.