BSP supremo Mayawati seeks apology from BJP for demonetisation decision

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati Friday sought an apology from the BJP for the demonetisation decision, saying the move did not meet any of its objectives and only "aggravated" problems of the people.

The party, which promised to bring back black money and ensure "acche din" for people stands exposed, she said, adding that due to this "resentment" is brewing among the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, announced a ban on then in use Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination bank notes with immediate effect.

In a statement here, Mayawati said, "After two years of demonetisation, any of the objectives as claimed by the BJP were not met.

BJP should offer an apology for the move.

The BJP government at the Centre will be remembered as a government of failures in which none of the promises made to the people were fulfilled".

Due to the "economic emergency" imposed in the form of demonetisation nothing was achieved, Mayawati claimed.

"Whatever facts and data available state that due to the immature decision taken in haste, nothing could be achieved except aggravating problems of the people," she charged.

"While demonetisation broke the back of the poor, it helped the BJP men make their blackmoney white by depositing them in banks," she alleged.

The BJP-led government had defended the move, saying it was necessary to wipe out illegal money stashes The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the BJP should avoid "confrontation" with constitutional and autonomous bodies as it was not in the interest of the country.

