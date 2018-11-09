Home Nation

Cabinet approves proposal to manage six AAI airports under public private partnership

The operation, management and development of all these aerodromes, owned by the AAI, would be done under PPP.

Airport

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to manage Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and three other airports under public private partnership (PPP).

The three other aerodromes are those at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

The operation, management and development of all these aerodromes, owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), would be done under PPP, an official tweet said.

This would be done through Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

Any issue that is beyond the scope of PPPAC would be dealt with by an empowered group of secretaries, the tweet said.

The group would be headed by NITI Aayog CEO.

Secretaries of Civil Aviation Ministry, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure would be part of the group.

