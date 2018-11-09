Home Nation

Girl repeatedly raped by father in Maharashtra, accused held

The accused used to threaten the girl that he would kill her mother and siblings if she revealed it to anybody.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THANE: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by her father in Bhiwandi township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the minor.

"The man used to sexually assault his daughter when other members of the family slept. Before the crime, he used to force her into taking some intoxicating medicine and later gag her. He had been committing the crime since October 2017," a police officer said.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: Woman dies after brutal gang-rape by ex-husband, others

The accused used to threaten the girl that he would kill her mother and siblings if she revealed it to anybody, the officer added.

The victim finally mustered courage to approach the police and lodged a complaint against her father on Thursday, following which he was arrested by Bhiwandi police.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp