Jharkhand: Abandoned newborn covered in ant bites found in bush

Published: 09th November 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

PAKUR: A newborn with scores of ants crawling on the body was recovered from a bush in Pakur district on Thursday morning, police said.

A villager, who was on her way to a nearby river in the morning at Rasitola under Littipara police station of the district, heard a baby's cries.

When she looked around, she found the baby lying inside a bush with ants all over the body.

She rushed the infant to a nearby Community Health Centre with the help of locals.

The In-charge of the Health Centre, Arvind Kushal Ekka said all post-birth vaccinations have been administered and the baby was kept in the incubator.

Ekka said the concerned police station as well as the officials of the local Childline project have been informed.

A large number of people turned up at the health centre to catch a glimpse of the baby.

Ekka said that over 24 persons, mostly women, have expressed their willingness to adopt the baby.

Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the mother who abandoned the baby.

Jharkhand Pakur

