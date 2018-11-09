Most feel black money back in economy

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An online survey by Local Circles shows most people are of the view that the circulation of black money is back in full scale and will go up in poll season. Responding to a question how the preparations for 2019 Lok Sabha elections will impact the circulation of black money, 60% people said it will increase. While 17% said it will decrease, 16% felt it will remain the same and 7% were not sure about it.

Use of black money in property transactions was most common and continues to be. Demonetisation had temporarily disrupted the real estate sector and in 2017, several citizens had admitted in a similar survey that the percentage of black money in a transaction had drastically reduced.

Citizens are now saying that it is back to the pre-demonetisation levels. While 50% respondents said they paid 25-50% in cash when they purchased a property in the last 12 months, 12% said they paid up to 25% in cash. Only 38% said they paid the full amount via e-payment/cheque.