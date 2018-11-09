PM Modi greets nation on Bhai Dooj

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the special bond between a brother and sister.

"Greetings to you all on the special occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the strong brother-sister bond," Modi said.

Besides Modi, several other political leaders also extended greetings. "Wishing you lots of love, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

"On the occasion of brother-sister's precious relationships, I greet all the citizens on this occasion, this unbreakable bond of affection and trust will live long," Union Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter and wrote: "Heartfelt greetings to all the people of Bhai Dooj festival, symbolizing the affection of brother and sister."

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also greeted tha nation on the occasion.

"Best wishes on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a parv which strengthens the pious bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. Happy Bhai Dooj," Gehlot tweeted.