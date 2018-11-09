Press Freedom Awards: Freelance reporter Swati Chaturvedi wins courage prize for book on PM Modi

By Online Desk

Freelance journalist Swati Chaturvedi who was selected among 16 nominees for the Reporters Without Borders awards, has been handed the Press Freedom for Courage for her book, I am a Troll: Inside The Secret World of The Bharatiya Janata Party's Digital Army.

The organization said "Chaturvedi has been subjected to virulent online harassment for investigating the 'IT cell' within the BJP party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is notorious for keeping an army of angry trolls."

The Prize for Courage is given to journalists who show courage in their work or in the defence and promotion of journalism. This year’s prize has been awarded to Swati Chaturvedi @bainjal#RSFAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/d838cBg3Nd — RSF (@RSF_inter) November 8, 2018

The award was presented at the Getty Images Gallery in London’s Fitzrovia on November 8.

"I get a dozen death threats every day and around 15 to 20 rape threats," Chaturvedi told AFP. "The whole idea of a democracy is that you are allowed to have a dissenting view. Unfortunately, the way politics has panned out across the world, journalists are really under threat. It is sad that you are called courageous just for doing your job," she said.