Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi over job promise, demonetisation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of conning people after promising to generate jobs and bring back black money, but helping his "suited-booted" friends instead.

Citing a news report claiming that two years after demonetisation unemployment has risen, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "2014 - Con trick 1: Make me prime minister, I will provide two crore jobs. 2016 - Con trick 2: Support me in noteban, I will bring back black money. 2018 - Reality: Will fly suit-boot friends in Rafale and shatter dreams of youths."

The Congress has been accusing the government of shutting down small and medium businesses after its step of demonetisation in November 2016, that has also caused a big dent in the country's growth and economy.