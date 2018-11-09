Home Nation

Sitharaman, Jaitley explain Cabinet colleagues nuclear triad, currency swap with Japan

India and Japan had last month concluded a USD 75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement, a move that will help in bringing greater stability in foreign exchange and capital markets in the country.

Published: 09th November 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

nuclear_triad

India's Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol this week (Photo courtesy: DRDO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday briefed their Cabinet colleagues on the advantages of India achieving a 'nuclear triad' and the signing of a currency swap agreement with Japan, highly-placed sources in the government said. 

The brief took place here after the Cabinet meeting was over, they said. The ministers, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were briefed about how significant and advantageous the two issues are for India. 

The briefing would help ministers put forth the views of the government on the two issues in a comprehensive manner, the sources explained.

Marking the country's nuclear triad, Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant, or the "destroyer of enemies" has successfully completed its first deterrence patrol. Modi had described it as a fitting response to those who indulge in "nuclear blackmail". 
He had also made it clear that "Our nuclear arsenal are not a part of an aggressive policy, but it is an important means for peace and stability. Peace is our strength, not our weakness. Our nuclear programme must be seen with regard to India's efforts to further world peace and stability." 
A nuclear triad is a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles, according to a definition available on the internet. India and Japan had last month concluded a USD 75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement, a move that will help in bringing greater stability in foreign exchange and capital markets in the country.
The agreement will further strengthen and widen the depth and diversity of economic cooperation between the two countries.
    The swap agreement, a Finance Ministry's release had said, should "aid in bringing greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India... This facility will enable the agreed amount of foreign capital being available to India for use as and when need arises".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Arun Jaitley nuclear triad Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp