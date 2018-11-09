Six Chinese nationals mistakenly cross over to India

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Six Chinese nationals, including two women, mistakenly crossed over to the Indian territory via Nepal and were detained briefly, police said on Friday.

The Seema Sashatra Bal (SSB) arrested them at the Indo-Nepal border near Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district late on Thursday.

On interrogation, they claimed to be tourists and were found carrying Nepal visas. After brief detention they were handed over to Nepalese authorities.

The Chinese nationals were accompanied by a Nepalese travel guide. They had also filmed the border areas in their cameras, police said.