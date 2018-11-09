Trouble for BJP, Nitish as RLSP seeks more seats

By Express News Service

PATNA: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Friday raised the hackles of both BJP and JD(U) by insisting that his party must get more than three seats as per its “enhanced strength” even as Bihar’s two main NDA parties plan to allot it only two seats for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Turning the matters particularly unsavoury for JD(U), he also demanded that Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar should withdraw some words he uttered at a public event recently. Kushwaha, currently the Union Minister of State for HRD, also said his party’s alliance is with the BJP and not with JD(U), which entered NDA last year after a four-year gap.

“I have made it clear that my party would contest on more than three seats. We had contested on three seats in 2014 and won them all. “Now my party has an enhanced strength in Bihar,” said Kushwaha.

“There is no significance in they (BJP and JD-U) saying they would contest on an equal number of seats. Let BJP and JD(U) contest on five seats each and the rest can be divided between RLSP and LJP. It is also an equal scheme,” he added.

Kushwaha appeared peeved at both JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar and the BJP as he said he was “described as lowly and my party was deprived of partnership”.

He was referring to denial of a Cabinet berth to RLSP in Bihar when JD(U) and BJP formed the government in July 2017. “It is unfortunate that the person I consider my elder brother has used the word “lowly” for me. The chief minister should withdraw his statement. I have urged BJP to facilitate this because my party’s alliance was, and remains, with BJP and not with JD(U),” he said.