Home Nation

BJP Dalit MP Savitribai Phule says statue of Buddha should be installed at disputed site in Ayodhya

Phule's statement comes at a time when right-wing organisations have renewed the demand for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GONDA: Amid growing demands for a Ram temple, Savitribai Phule, the BJP MP from Bahraich, has called for installing a statue of Lord Buddha at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"Excavations carried out at the disputed site in Ayodhya on the directions of the high court had found certain things associated with Lord Buddha," Phule claimed.

"Therefore, a statue of Lord Buddha should be installed at the same place," she told newspersons on Friday night.

"I want to make it clear that Bharat belonged to Buddha, and Ayodhya is the place of Buddha. Therefore, a statue of Buddha should be installed there," she said.

To a question on reports about BJP Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha bringing a private member's bill for Ram temple construction, she said, "India is a secular country according to its Constitution which has given equal guarantee of security to all religions . The nation should be run as per the Constitution."

Phule's statement comes at a time when right-wing organisations have renewed the demand for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savitribai Phule Buddha Ayodhya ram temple

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Joji cherian
    Would like to know S Gurumurthy's comment Savithribai Pule's demand
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp