Dispute within Upadhaya family of Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh

By UNI

ALIGARH: A family dispute has started in the political influenced Upadhaya family in the district, when the younger brother Mukul Upadhaya, a former MLC and MLA, charged his elder brother and former Uttar Pradesh minister Ramveer Upadhyaya for his expulsion from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Though Mukul has also alleged that BSP president Mayawati had demanded Rs 5 crore from him, which was vehemently denied by the party, but his main target was his elder brother Ramveer and charged him for his expulsion from the party.

Talking to media persons here on Friday evening, Mukul Upadhaya said that Mayawati demanded Rs 5 crore from him to give ticket from Aligarh Lok Sabha seat but when he refused, his brother immediately agreed to the demand of the BSP leadership for his wife Seema, who is a former MP.

BSP president had agreed me to contest 2019 elections from Aligarh but later I was asked to pay Rs 5 crore for the ticket. When I said I don't have the money, my brother started screaming at me and said that he would pay the amount and his wife would contest. They have been jealous of my political growth," he alleged.

Ramveer Upadhaya, a Brahmin face of the party and a five time MLA, is the deputy leader of the BSP in the UP assembly, who represents Sadabad assembly seat in Hatras district.

Mukul was expelled from the BSP on Thursday for anti-party activities.

The BSP action came after there were reports that Mukul could join the BJP soon.

Mukul had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Ghaziabad and 2017 UP assembly polls from Shikarpur, Bulandshahr, on BSP ticket and had lost to BJP candidates.

He had also contested 2007 assembly polls from Iglas, Aligarh.

BSP's district coordinator, Ranvir Kashyap, said here on Saturday that there were several complaints against Mukul for his involvement in anti-party activities.

He also denied that the party had made any demand from Mukul.

Party sources claimed that Mukul had been hobnobbing with BJP leaders and had reportedly made a public appearance at a BJP event, which prompted BSP chief to expel him.

He became an MLC due to Ramveer's proximity to Mayawati.

Ramveer had served as energy minister in Mayawati's cabinet.

Mukul was keen to contest 2019 elections from Aligarh but Ramveer wants his wife Seema to contest from the seat.

Realising that he may not be able to get ticket, Mukul had been in touch with BJP.

Seema had been elected an MP from Fatehpur Sikri in 2009, but lost in 2014.