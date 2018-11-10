Home Nation

Election Commission bans exit polls from November 12​​​​​​​ to December​​​​​​​ 7

While Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases on November 12 and 20, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have elections on November 28.

Published: 10th November 2018 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday imposed a near month-long ban on holding exit polls beginning November 12 in the five poll-bound states.

 A notification issued by the poll panel said between 7 am of November 12 and 5.

30 pm of December 7, "conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited".

Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on December 7.

Using powers under the Representation of People Act, 1951, EC bans exit polls from the time the poll begins till half-an-hour after the polling ends.

The poll panel had proposed that there should be a prohibition on publication and broadcast of the results of opinion polls starting from the date of notification of elections till the completion of the last phase of polls to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The proposal is pending with the government.

