Mizoram elections: 208 candidates file nominations, Congress, MNF, BJP to contest all 40 seats

By UNI

AIZAWL: The ruling Congress, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the BJP fielded candidates in all the 40 constituencies for November 28 Assembly elections in Mizoram.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) would contest 35 seats while a newly floated Zoramthar (New Mizoram) comprising many church leaders and headed by Rev Zaichhawna Hlawndo has fielded 24 candidates.

Another small party PRISM has fielded 15 nominees.

Friday, November 9 was the last date of filing nomination papers in Mizoram.

According to official sources altogether 208 candidates filed their papers.

National People's Party (NPP) nominated candidates in 9 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be contesting 5 seats for the 40-member assembly.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will be contesting from two constituencies - Serchip and Champhai South.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma also filed his nominations from Serchhip and Aizawl West - I seats.