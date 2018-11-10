Names of many other UP cities set to be changed: BJP lawmaker

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Som created a flutter on Friday when he said the state government will soon be changing names of many other cities in the state after Allahabad was named Prayagraj and Faizabad, Ayodhya.

The firebrand BJP leader said there has been a "long-pending demand of people to change the names of various districts" and revert to their original names.

"There will be changes (in the name of) of many other cities in the state," he said while adding that Muzaffarnagar, which was named after Nawab Muzaffar Ali, will be changed to Laxminagar soon.

Som is a legislator from Sardhana in western UP. He said the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to correct the "distortion done by the Mughal rulers who plundered the country and harmed the Hindus".

"We are only trying to restore the lost culture," he said.