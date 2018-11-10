Nine killed, 19 injured in Bihar road accidents

By PTI

MUNGER/KHAGARIA: Nine persons, including three women, were killed and 19 others injured in road accidents in Munger and Khagaria districts of Bihar, police said on Saturday.

In Mofussil police station area of Khagaria, a jeep and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on, resulting in the death of four persons, Superintendent of Police Meenu Kumari said.

At least 18 persons, who sustained injuries in the accident, are undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital, the SP said, adding, the drivers of the vehicles fled the spot.

In Sangrampur police station area of Munger district, five persons were killed and another was injured when two motorcycles collided late on Friday, SHO L B Singh said.

All the deceased were aged 25-30 years and residents of villages located under Sangrampur police station area, he said.