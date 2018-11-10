Home Nation

NOC must for using groundwater for infra projects

It further says that approval of the CGWA or state shall be obtained before drawing groundwater for the project.

Published: 10th November 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over exploitation of groundwater, the Union ministry of environment and forest has made it mandatory for infrastructure projects to seek ‘no objection’ certificate from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for using groundwater for project activities and state should refrain from issuing clearance to project in absence of certificate. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in a November 2 official order has decided to include go-ahead from the CGWA as part of the Terms of Reference while prescribing environment clearance to development projects. “In the projects where groundwater is proposed as water source, the project proponent shall apply to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) or State Ground Water Authority (SGWA), for obtaining NoC, if applicable. The environment ministry may ensure that such an application has been made,” said the order. 

It further says that approval of the CGWA or state shall be obtained before drawing groundwater for the project. The State Pollution Control Board shall not issue consent to Operate till the project proponent obtain such permission. “The state pollution control board concerned shall not issue consent to operate till the project proponent obtain such permission,” it added.

As per the central groundwater board assessment, the total annual replenishable groundwater resource is around 433 Billion Cubic Metres (BCM). The net annual groundwater availability is 398 BCM out of which annual groundwater utilisation (draft) is estimated at 245 BCM and stage of groundwater exploitation is 62 per cent.

Experts feel that there is an effort to ensure that the issue of groundwater withdrawal is addressed at the stage when Terms of Reference is granted for the preparation of an EIA (environment impact assessment) but the challenge continues to be at the level of compliance.“Projects often initiate construction or operations without having necessary approvals for groundwater extraction. The has been a regulatory lacunae and requires reminding project authorities of procedures,” said Kanchi Kohli, legal research director, CPR-Namati Environment Justice Program. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
groundwater infra projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp