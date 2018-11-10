Sub Inspector dead, 3 injured as police jeep hits tree in UP

By PTI

BAREILLY: A policeman was killed and three others were injured when their jeep dashed into a roadside tree in the wee hours Saturday, police said.

Sub Inspector Srikant, posted in Aonla police station, was on night patrolling duty when the jeep driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the tree on Bhamru road, SP Dehat, Satish Kumar said.

All the injured were rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared Srikant dead, he said. The driver and two Home Guards are undergoing treatment, police added.