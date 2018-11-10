Three killed, 6 injured in car-bus crash in Maharashtra

By PTI

NASHIK: Three people were killed on the spot and six others injured in a collision between a car and a private luxury bus near here Saturday evening, said police.

The mishap took place at village Bhokani on the Sinnar-Shirdi road, about 70km from here in North Maharashtra, at around 6 pm, an official of the Wavi police station told PTI.

The car was proceeding to Sinnar in Nashik district, while the luxury bus was heading towards the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district when they collided, he said.

The crash left three persons dead on the spot, the official said.

Six others were injured and later admitted to a local hospital, he added.