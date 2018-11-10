Home Nation

VHP demands ID card for migrant workers of Tripura

AGARTALA: Two days after Tripura State Jamiat Ulema Hind criticized the police for arrested seven Muslim youths on the charge of slaughter cows in two locations, Vishwa Hindu Parisad (VHP) today made a counter charge on Jamiat that it encouraged for violation of the law.

A day after five people were arrested for allegedly slaughtering a cow in South Tripura, VHP yesterday claimed that several migrant workers from Assam and Bangladesh have been working in different parts of the state and indulging in various anti-social activities.

VHP delegation met Sabroom Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Biplab Das and submitted a memorandum alleging that these workers were employed in brick fields have been involved in illegal activities that led to law and order problem in the state and it often hurt the sentiment of the people.

VHPs South Tripura district president Biplab Sen claimed in the memorandum that the migrant workers were involved in Love Jihad, cow slaughter, theft and other anti-social activities.

"We want the administration to take stock of the situation and publish a list of photo identity cards for all workers who are engaged on contract basis at these brick fields so that no incident of communal flares up happens, the memorandum stated,'' added Biplab Sen.

Shortly after VHP deputation SDM issued directions to the Labour Inspector and asked the officer to arrange identity cards for the labourers who are engaged in brick fields.

At least five persons were arrested along with cow carcasses from Rupaicherri area on Diwali day for openly slaughtering cows.

Two Muslim youths were made preventive arrest in Agartala on the same day for slaughtering cows in open place.

