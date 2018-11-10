Home Nation

Woman mauled to death by wild animal in Maharashtra

Pug marks of tiger and leopard were also noticed near the body, he said, adding that police and forest officials visited the spot and were investigating the incident.

Published: 10th November 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A woman farm labourer was mauled to death by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger or leopard, at a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said Saturday.

Sakhubai Kasture, 55, a resident of Pendhri village in Chandrapur, located around 160 km from Nagpur, had gone to work at a farm in the forest on Friday, an official at Patri police station said.

When she did not return home till late night, villagers launched a search and spotted her body in a forest area in Sawali tehsil on Saturday early morning, he said.

There were injuries and animal marks on the body and some blood clots were also found on her clothes, he said.

Pug marks of tiger and leopard were also noticed near the body, he said, adding that police and forest officials visited the spot and were investigating the incident.

Tigers and leopards are often spotted in the forest area, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, the oldest and largest national park in Maharashtra, is located in Chandrapur district.

Notably, a tigress named Avni, who was believed to have turned man-eater and killed 13 people in the last two years in Yavatmal district's Pandharkawda area, was shot dead in the Borati forest there last week.

The killing led to outrage among animal lovers and wildlife organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
woman farm labourer wild animal tiger leopard Avni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp