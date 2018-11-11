Home Nation

Body of man recovered from hotel room in Kolkata

Harsha Balani (24), hailing from Gujarat and pursuing MBA in Jharkhand, was found in an unconscious state inside the bathroom of the hotel where he had checked-in on Friday,

Published: 11th November 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Police on Saturday recovered the body of a man from the room of a posh hotel in Esplanade area of the metropolis. Harsha Balani (24), hailing from Gujarat and pursuing MBA in Jharkhand, was found in an unconscious state inside the bathroom of the hotel where he had checked-in on Friday, a senior police officer said. Balani was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought-dead, he said, adding, there were injury marks around his neck.

"The man was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom under a running shower. A knife was also recovered from the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter," the officer said. The man's body has been sent for post-mortem.

