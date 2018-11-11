What's the use of Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya, asks VHP chief

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised questions over Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya later this month. The international president of VHP Justice (retired) Vishnu Kokaje, questioned the purpose and effect of Thackeray's visit to the holy town in connection with the cause of building the Ram temple.

Kokje, who was in Mumbai for a program, when asked by journalists regarding Thackeray's proposed visit, he said, "What is the purpose and the use of such a visit?" When asked to elaborate, Kokje said, "Unless someone has strength to move something, what is the use of such a visit? The Shiv Sena doesn't have any strength in Uttar Pradesh."

Kokje also advised Thackeray that he should concentrate more on building his father's memorial in Mumbai rather than thinking more regarding the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Though in power both at the centre as well as in the state and having the power of the municipal corporation in hand, the Shiv Sena had not been able to build the memorial of its founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who passed away in 2012.

The Shiv Sena has proposed to build the memorial in the premises of Mayor's Bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Technical issues in using the heritage structure for building the memorial took much of the time in getting permissions. Now that all the permissions in place, work on the memorial is expected to start soon.

Kokje referred to the issue while questioning purpose of Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya on November 25. Thackeray had announced at the party's Dusserrah Rally that he should visit Ayodhya and hold a rally there to ask PM Modi some questions pertaining to Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Kokje had replaced Pravin Togadia as the international chief of VHP earlier this year in a bitter battle. And recently Togadia had praised Thackeray for raising the issue of Ram temple at Ayodhya and stated that his organization shall support Shiv Sena if they are committed to building Ram Temple at Ayodhya.