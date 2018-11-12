Candidates must follow SC order on criminal history: Election Commission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, reiterating the Supreme Court’s order of publishing advertisements in mainstream media listing the criminal records of party candidates, said that individuals failing to do so would face contempt of court.

The poll body also said that those publishing incorrect information about criminal backgrounds of their rivals would be held for indulging in corrupt practices.

The EC had made it compulsory on October 10 for poll candidates to advertise their criminal antecedents on Television channels and in newspapers at least three times during electioneering.

The directive comes into force for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana — in November-December.

As per the directions of the EC, political parties will also have to publicise the criminal records of their candidates and the party will bear the cost.