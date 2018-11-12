DGCA suspends flying licence of Air India top official for failing alcohol test

By Online Desk

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licence of Air India's Director for Operations Arvind Kathpalia for three years for reportedly failing alcohol test, said an official on Monday.

Kathpalia was grounded on Sunday after allegedly failing to clear pre-flight alcohol test. He was to operate the airline's London-New Delhi flight on Sunday afternoon.

Air India had to call another pilot to replace him and operate the flight (AI-111), which departed after a delay of 55 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers, an airline source said.

"We have grounded Capt A K Kathpalia as he failed twice in the breath analyser test. He was to operate the London flight from New Delhi, but he failed to clear the pre-flight alcohol test," the source said.

"He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded," he said.

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments, but the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the government-run airline to take appropriate action in the matter.

The ministry, in a tweet, said Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had asked AI to take appropriate action in the matter.

On the same day, a Bangkok-bound AI flight from New Delhi with over 200 passengers on board was delayed by over six hours after one of its pilots "forgot" to undertake the mandatory breath analyser test and returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, another airline source said.

"The flight departed from New Delhi for Bangkok almost on time at around 0200 hours but soon the pilot announced that the aircraft is returning to Delhi due to a technical snag. After landing, they refuelled the plane but for hours together there was no word from the airline about the flight's departure," said a passenger.

The flight finally took off at around 0845 hours, the source added.

AI spokesperson could not be contacted for comments, but a senior Air India official said the pilot missed the test by "error".

"He (the co-pilot) missed it (breath analyser test) by error. He realised his mistake and returned," the official said.

The co-pilot involved in the incident has been grounded for three months as per the DGCA rules for skipping the pre-flight alcohol test, the source said.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

The prescribed punishment for such offences under the DGCA rules is a suspension of flying licence for three months in case of the first breach.

For violating the norms for the second time, the licence is suspended for three years and for a third time, the licence is permanently cancelled.

Earlier, Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight.

He was subsequently removed from the post of executive director, operations.

However, he was later appointed to the post of director (operations) in Air India Ltd for a period of five years.

A senior official at the DGCA said a decision on Kathpalia's flying licence is expected to be taken on Monday.

(With Inputs From PTI)