Home Nation

DGCA suspends flying licence of Air India top official for failing alcohol test

Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight.

Published: 12th November 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licence of Air India's Director for Operations Arvind Kathpalia for three years for reportedly failing alcohol test, said an official on Monday.

Kathpalia was grounded on Sunday after allegedly failing to clear pre-flight alcohol test. He was to operate the airline's London-New Delhi flight on Sunday afternoon.

Air India had to call another pilot to replace him and operate the flight (AI-111), which departed after a delay of 55 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers, an airline source said.

"We have grounded Capt A K Kathpalia as he failed twice in the breath analyser test. He was to operate the London flight from New Delhi, but he failed to clear the pre-flight alcohol test," the source said.

"He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded," he said.

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments, but the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the government-run airline to take appropriate action in the matter.

The ministry, in a tweet, said Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had asked AI to take appropriate action in the matter.

On the same day, a Bangkok-bound AI flight from New Delhi with over 200 passengers on board was delayed by over six hours after one of its pilots "forgot" to undertake the mandatory breath analyser test and returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, another airline source said.

"The flight departed from New Delhi for Bangkok almost on time at around 0200 hours but soon the pilot announced that the aircraft is returning to Delhi due to a technical snag. After landing, they refuelled the plane but for hours together there was no word from the airline about the flight's departure," said a passenger.

The flight finally took off at around 0845 hours, the source added.

AI spokesperson could not be contacted for comments, but a senior Air India official said the pilot missed the test by "error".

"He (the co-pilot) missed it (breath analyser test) by error. He realised his mistake and returned," the official said.

The co-pilot involved in the incident has been grounded for three months as per the DGCA rules for skipping the pre-flight alcohol test, the source said.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

The prescribed punishment for such offences under the DGCA rules is a suspension of flying licence for three months in case of the first breach.

For violating the norms for the second time, the licence is suspended for three years and for a third time, the licence is permanently cancelled.

Earlier, Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight.

He was subsequently removed from the post of executive director, operations.

However, he was later appointed to the post of director (operations) in Air India Ltd for a period of five years.

A senior official at the DGCA said a decision on Kathpalia's flying licence is expected to be taken on Monday.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India DGCA Arvind Kathpalia Alcohol Test

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vamsi Krishna
    Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licence of Air India's Director for Operations Arvind Kathpalia for three years for reportedly failing alcohol test
    18 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp