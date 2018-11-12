Five-year-old girl sexually abused by class 3 student in Ghaziabad

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a class 3 student here, police said Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy took the girl to a desolate place and then sexually abused her, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

After listening to her cries for help, some people reached the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The girl's father lodged a complaint in this regard, the SP said, adding that the boy was detained, the SP said.