Maharashtra: Earthquake measuring 3.2 on Richter scale hits Palghar

By PTI

MUMBAI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was felt in Maharashtra's Palghar district Sunday evening, an official said.

The earthquake occurred around 6.24 pm, a police official said, adding there were no reports so far of any loss of life and property.

Dahanu tehsildar Rahul Sarang told PTI that tremors were felt in villages of Dapchari, Ambesari, Vankas and Dundalwadi.

He said that no damage had been reported so far and an official survey of the areas affected by the quake would be taken up on Monday.