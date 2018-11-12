Medicine failed to save life of Union Minister Ananth Kumar: Sadanand Gowda

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Special and newly developed medicine to cure lung cancer failed to save the life of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who died in the wee hours of Monday, said Union Minister for Statistics & Programme implementation DV Sadanand Gowda here on Monday.

Sadanand Gowda who was here to attend the 4th-day programme of Golden Jubilee celebrations of Sharanabasaveshwara Residential School, said in an exclusive interview with TNIE that a new treatment which was discovered this year was also tried on the ailing minister but did not succeed in saving him.

BJP president Amit Shah paying floral tribute to Union minister Ananth Kumar who passed away at hospital in Bengaluru, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Gowda said that Ananth Kumar neglected his health and worked for BJP. His role during no-confidence motion against the Modi government is unforgettable.

The previous session went off peacefully without any hurdles from the opposition from opposition parties because of his shrewdness of mind. At that time he neglected to take care of his health.

People gathered at Union Minister Ananth Kumar's house in Bengaluru. (Photo| Nagaraj Gadekal/EPS)

"Initially he was given treatment for pneumonia. The existence of cancer was detected when it was in third stage, Anantkumar was suffering from multi-organ failure," Gowda said.

"I met him in the hospital 10 days back but he was not in a condition to speak but he recognized me, I lost a good friend of mine and it is a great loss to the Party," Sadanand Gowda said.