Minor girl allegedly held captive, raped by doctor in Uttar Pradesh

By ANI

SHAHJAHANAPUR: A minor girl was allegedly abducted, held captive and raped by a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kushwah, allegedly took the girl to his hospital on the pretext of hiring her as a domestic help and held her captive in a small room for several days and raped her. When the girl escaped, she narrated the ordeal to her family.

The victim's family alleged that the police, instead of filing a complaint, tried to huff up the matter as the doctor allegedly belonged to a high profile community.

"We have received a complaint from the family of a minor girl that the doctor who was treating their daughter took her to Farrukhabad and raped her. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law and the medical examination of the victim has been done," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) SC Shakya told ANI.