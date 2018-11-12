PM Modi making efforts to sustain friendly relationship with China: Nirmala Sitharaman

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said all the issues between India and China could be resolved through dialogues and meetings for peace and prosperity, adding that a mechanism is being put in place for the same.

She said, "Through dialogues and meetings at the highest levels, a mechanism is being put in place to resolve all issues at the nip and advocate trust and confidence-building measures at all levels as differences between the two nations should not be allowed to become disputes."

Sitharaman also touched upon on few key fields in which both the countries can cooperate and help each other besides trades. "We need to compete but it should never end up in conflict," she added.

She further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi's principle of five 'S's - Samman (Respect), Samwaad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) which can usher in Sammriddhi (Prosperity) of the two Asian giants and neighbours India and China.

Sitharaman was delivering a talk on the topic 'Towards bridging the Indo-China Relationship for an Emerging Asia' as part of the 7th Late Rutum Kamgo Memorial Lecture organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Trust at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center today.

The Defence Minister regarded India and China as key players who are in the centre-stage of all global developments and issues. She said the relationship between the two countries has a direct and indomitable impact on everything global, therefore it (the relation) will have to be 'good'.

She also informed Prime Minister Modi is making a lot of efforts in improving and sustaining a friendly relationship with China and the situation has improved.

"Today, we both cannot deny each other's significance and dominance, especially in Asia and South East Asia. The need of the hour is to cooperate with each other, resolve all issues through dialogue and progress together as because of us both the 21st century is regarded as the Age of Asia," she said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu later joined the talk and said that people of the state have high expectations from leaders of both the countries, especially from Prime Minister Modi in improving and strengthening Indo-China relationship. He reasoned that Arunachal Pradesh will benefit the most in such a scenario.

For the prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh, North East India and for the Act East policy to succeed, Khandu called to look at the region from the lens of the trade too. He said if there can be trade through Nathu La pass in Sikkim and in Uttarakhand through the Lipukekh pass, why not build the Ledo road.

He pointed that the Ledo Road or the Stilwell Road, as it is popularly known, was the prime mover for cross-border trade and economic integration in the region.

"If this road will become operational then this will not only facilitate the movement of goods but will also help in building cultural and people to people ties," Khandu said.

The 7th Late Rutum Kamgo Memorial Lecture was attended by several ministers, legislators and officers of the state government along with students, youths and activists.

The Lecture is conducted in memory of Late Rutum Kamgo, a dedicated first generation worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the first Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Trust. Born in West Siang, Late Rutum Kamgo tirelessly worked to defend and preserve the indigenous culture.