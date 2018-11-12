PM Narendra Modi gives mega development push to Varanasi, claims people choose development over vote bank politics

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Giving a mega-development push to his parliamentary constituency with 2019 Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on earlier dispensations by saying that the level of infrastructural growth being witnessed by Varanasi and the whole country today should have been in place decades ago but very little was done.

He also claimed that people now chose development over vote bank politics. Addressing a public rally after dedicating development projects including the first ever multi-model water way terminal on river Ganga, the PM claimed that the development of country and countrymen was everything for BJP-led governments. "It is historic for Kashi, Purvanchal, (East India) and the nation that today Varanasi and the whole country have become witness to that work of development which was supposed to be done decades ago but wasn't done-", said the PM.

Modi received India's first container vessel that commenced its voyage from Kolkata on inland waterways on October 30, carrying cargo thus reviving inland waterways for freight movement. Kolkata to Varanasi route is part of what is called National Waterways-1 and it will join four states between Varanasi and Haldia.

The PM claimed that it was sheer determination to realise dreams within the set deadline that the prestigious project was right on the ground. "The first multi-modal project, which is a testimony to a new India, will cut travel time and help businessmen. The roads will be less crowded. Fuel costs will also be lowered and there will also be relief from vehicular pollution," said the PM.

He claimed through the waterway facility, the entire eastern region would become an export hub with places like Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi would be able to showcase their products to the world out there. Taking a vow to make the changing face of Varanasi more imposing and grand in the days to come, the PM said it was time that Kashi became a hub of adventure, culture and nature.

While dedicating projects worth Rs 2413 crore to the people of his constituency and laying the foundation of seven more projects, the PM claimed that people only wanted to do politics of development today. "Public chooses governments on the basis of development instead of falling into the hands of those who had been indulging in vote bank politics for ages," he observed.

Besides, he inaugurated two highways --Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I and Babatpur-Varanasi four-lane Highway. Claiming that development of country and countrymen was supreme for the BJP governments, PM Modi said: "The people of Varanasi had been making a demand for these roads for a long time and the proposal was hanging fire. I made a decision on it within six months of coming to power," Modi said. He added that it was imperative now as connectivity improved employment rates and built the trust people had in the authorities.