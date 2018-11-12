This year's snowfall in November to break 34-year-old record in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the Metrological department predicting more rain and snow in Valley from tomorrow, the snowfall in Kashmir in November this year is going to break 34-years-old record of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Metrological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told New Indian Express that there is a possibility of rains in plains including Srinagar from tomorrow till Wednesday. He said the upper reaches of the State may experience light to moderate snowfall during the period. However, the snowfall in upper reaches of the Valley would not be heavy as it was last week.

Lotus said there is every likelihood that snowfall in Valley in November this year would break the 34-years-old record in the State. "In the first week of this month, Kashmir received 112 mm snowfall," he said.

The Valley experienced season's first snowfall on November 4-5. The heavy snowfall disconnected Kashmir's surface link with outside country for two days and air link for a day. The snowfall damaged the apple and horticulture crops and produce in the Valley with south Kashmir bearing the maximum brunt.

In view of the losses to the farmers, the government has declared the November 4-5 snowfall as "special natural calamity".

"Kashmir has experienced highest 115 mm snowfall in November in 1986. With a prediction of more snowfall, it is likely that 34-year-old record of snowfall in November will be broken," he said. The normal snowfall in November over the years has been 28 mm.

Lotus said the snowfall in November in Kashmir is not unusual. "It was a rare snowfall in November"."The Valley has experienced snowfall in November in 2004, 2008 and 2009," he said. In view of the forecast of rain and snow, the authorities have issued weather advisory and Deputy Commissioners directed to be ready to deal with the situation.

The administration has also directed traffic police officials to suspend vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in case of heavy snowfall to avoid loss of lives. An official said the administration is preparing zone and location-wise action and management plans to prevent interruption to services during inclement weather situations in the district.

The strategy has been put in place after season's first snowfall threw life out of gear across the Valley on November 4-5. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said zonal teams comprising officials from different line departments would be created as part of the plan in order to ensure timely and coordinated redress of problems and eventualities presented during inclement situations.