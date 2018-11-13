Home Nation

Attorney General K K Venugopal urges CJI Ranjan Gogoi for more patient hearing

The country's topmost judge had also stated that he would be evolving a plan to tackle pendency of cases.

Published: 13th November 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing distress over the way Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was hearing cases, Attorney General K K Venugopal on Monday urged him to give a more patient hearing to the people.

Venugopal raised a complaint against the CJI winding up the hearing often, thereby leaving lawyers without an opportunity to argue their cases. The country's top law officer was representing Rajasthan in a tax appeal matter in the Supreme Court. 

“No other court dismisses a case at admission stage without allowing a party to argue. People come to this court from very far as their last hope,” the Attorney General urged to the CJI. “Your lordship simply saying  ‘dismissed’ without giving a hearing does not do justice. It is not doing justice at all.”

Justice Gogoi responded stating that the court “will take it in the right spirit”. "But, please don't presume that we don't go through the facts. We have done our readings,” he asserted.

Before Venugopal's matter was called out, the chief justice-led bench had already dismissed three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) one after another. 

One of the petitions was filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought the imposition of Rs 2,000 as the upper limit on cash donations to political parties. 

“If your client files one more improper PIL, we will ban him,” the top court observed.

The bench also trashed a PIL that sought monthly reports from the Prime Minister, his Council of Ministers and the Chief Ministers. 

“What kinds of a PIL is this? Which registrar of this court permitted you to file such a petition?” the CJI asked.

Known to be a disciplinarian, Justice Gogoi also refuses to entertain delays in court and refuses to adjourn cases. 

Soon after taking over his new responsibility, Justice Gogoi had changed the convention of cases being mentioned before the CJI every morning for early hearing. The country's topmost judge had also stated that he would be evolving a plan to tackle pendency of cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp