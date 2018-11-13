Home Nation

Ayodhya suit plaintiff says temple can't be built on mosque land

Haji Mahboob, Monday welcomed spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's efforts to amicably resolve the Ayodhya dispute.

Published: 13th November 2018

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | PTI

By PTI

AYODHYA/LUCKNOW: One of the plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Haji Mahboob, Monday welcomed spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's efforts to amicably resolve the Ayodhya dispute, but reiterated that a mosque will always remain a mosque and noting new can be built on its land.

"We are fully aware of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's efforts to amicably resolve the Ayodhya issue. We believe that an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya issue will bring long-term harmony and peace between Hindus and Muslims. We fully support and laud his noble efforts," said Hazi Mahboob in a statement.

If the Ayodhya dispute is resolved amicably and mutually, it will be good, he added, in his statement.

While welcoming the spiritual guru's move for a negotiated settlement, Haji Mahboob, however, repeated his old stand and said, "A mosque will always remain a mosque. Muslims have no objection if Ram Janambhoomi temple is built on a non- disputed site, other than the Babri masjid land."

"Every sane person understands this. In the past, some people had derailed the initiative taken by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to resolve the Ayodhya issue. These are the people, who do not want that the Ayodhya issue is resolved," Haji Mahboob added.

The Supreme Court Monday declined an early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said it had already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January.

"We have already passed the order. The appeals are coming up in January. Permission declined," the bench said, rejecting the request for early hearing of lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, who appeared for the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

The top court had earlier fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January before an "appropriate bench", which will decide the schedule of hearing.

