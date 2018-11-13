Centre paves way for new Boards of Governors for IIMs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday approved the process of constitution of new Boards of Governors for the premier Indian Institutes of Management as mandated by the IIM Act, 2017.

“The process of constitution of Boards for the IIMs, which have been given full powers of running the institutions, is a major development which signals complete autonomy of quality institutions in higher education and will ensure quality expansion of higher education,” said Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resources Development, after approving the process of constitution of Boards for the 20 IIMs.

The process is in accordance with the provisions of the IIM Act, and has been approved in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice.

“In accordance with the spirit of the Act, the government has decided to immediately withdraw its nominees who are in excess of the provisions of the Act. This will pave way for complete control of the institutions by reputed academicians and alumni,” the HRD Ministry said.