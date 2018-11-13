Government's response proves CCS not consulted before finalising Rafale deal: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Monday said the Centre's response to the Supreme Court on the Rafale issue was a "virtual admission" that the Cabinet Committee on Security was not consulted before finalising the deal with France.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also criticised the government for not disclosing the price of the Rafale fighter jets, alleging that the saffron party was being "elusive" and was beating around the bush over the pricing issue.

"There is a virtual admission that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was not consulted before. Will you consult after giving the contract or before the contract?" he said.

"It is common ground that the CCS was consulted for the first time after you gave your solemn, sovereign word in France," he alleged.

"The government is trying to mislead and beat around the bush as is being witnessed for the past one year, as it does not have an answer on this," Singhvi said.

The Congress leader said he was relying on the documents in public domain furnished to the party, and would come out with a detailed response to the Centre's submission before the top court on the matter later.

"We are the Congress Party, we have no direct access, we are not a party to the court proceedings but all over your domain - you have these copies and we have all got it from you. Now, this needs to be studied and I can assure you that we will be troubling you with a separate Press Conference."

"This is like 20 pages and these 20 pages is like 'Hamlet' without 'Prince of Denmark'. 'The Prince of Denmark' is the price.Price we still do not have. Prince of Denmark remains elusive," Singhvi added.

The Centre Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Defence Procurement Procedure was "completely followed" in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and the deal was subsequently approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Centre's stand was reflected in a document submitted to the court, which had asked the government to furnish details and the steps taken in the decision-making process for the procurement of the jets.