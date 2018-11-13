Gujarat riot: SC to hear Zakia Jafri's plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi on November 19

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given to PM Narendra Modi, politicians and other bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court has agreed to hear the plea on November 19.

The Gujarat High Court in October had rejected Zakia Jafri's plea challenging a lower court order upholding the SIT's clean chit to the then chief minister Narendra Modi and others on the allegation of a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

The petition demanded that Modi and 59 others -- including senior police officers and bureaucrats -- be made accused for allegedly being part of a conspiracy which facilitated the riots. It had also sought the high court's direction for fresh investigation into the matter.

Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad when a mob attacked it on February 28, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning incident which set off riots in the state.