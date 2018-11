By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who called on him here that he enjoys being on the micro-blogging website and has made "great friends" on it.

The prime minister later tweeted that he was delighted to meet Dorsey.

"Happy to see the passion with which you're leading @Twitter. I enjoy being on this medium, where I've made great friends and see everyday the creativity of people," the prime minister said.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter! pic.twitter.com/aelfOEZ65v — jack (@jack) November 13, 2018

