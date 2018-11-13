Man arrested for stealing articles worth lakhs from Air India pilot's car

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing articles worth lakhs of rupees from an Air India pilot's car that was parked outside the Aerocity Metro Station, police said Monday.

The accused was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a native of Bond Kalan village in Haryana's Bhiwani, they said.

Kumar had worked in a catering services company at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as a loader for about seven to eight months last year and was presently unemployed, a senior police official said.

On October 31, Captain Daksh Yadav of Air India alleged that his laptop and other articles were stolen from his car which was parked opposite the Aerocity Metro Station.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered, Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) said.

During preliminary investigation, police learnt that Kumar came to Nehru Place Market Sunday to sell a laptop which was stolen from the IGI Airport, the senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid and subsequently, the accused was apprehended near Shokeen Farm in Rangpuri.

The stolen laptop was recovered from his possession, the officer added.

During interrogation, Kumar admitted that he had stolen a laptop from a car parked outside the Aerocity Metro Station on October 31, the DCP said.

Subsequently, other items stolen from the car were also recovered from his residence.

A motorcycle, which was stolen by the accused earlier, was also seized, he said.