Home Nation

Minister Manju Verma ‘untraceable’, SC summons Bihar DGP

Verma is wanted in a case of recovery of ammunition from her house during a raid in connection with the shelter home case.

Published: 13th November 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former state minister Manju Verma (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shocked at the Bihar Police’s failure to trace and arrest former minister Manju Verma, who had stepped down after the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case, the Supreme Court on Monday summoned the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and sought an explanation.

As the hearing began, a bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked if Verma had been arrested. The state government’s counsel replied in the negative saying the police had not been able to trace her.

“That is fantastic! A (former) cabinet minister is not traceable. Fantastic! How could it happen that a (former) cabinet minister is not traceable and nobody knows where she is? Do you realise the seriousness of this? You have to explain to us how a (former) cabinet minister is not traceable,” asked an angry court.
“You call the DGP. This is too much,” Justice Lokur told the counsel and slated the hearing to November 27. “We are quite shocked that a former cabinet minister cannot be traced for more than a month.”

Verma is wanted in a case of recovery of ammunition from her house during a raid in connection with the shelter home case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur Shelter home Manju Verma

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • rajan
    if the police is not able to trace a minister who is a criminal
    17 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp