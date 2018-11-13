Minister Manju Verma ‘untraceable’, SC summons Bihar DGP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shocked at the Bihar Police’s failure to trace and arrest former minister Manju Verma, who had stepped down after the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case, the Supreme Court on Monday summoned the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and sought an explanation.

As the hearing began, a bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked if Verma had been arrested. The state government’s counsel replied in the negative saying the police had not been able to trace her.

“That is fantastic! A (former) cabinet minister is not traceable. Fantastic! How could it happen that a (former) cabinet minister is not traceable and nobody knows where she is? Do you realise the seriousness of this? You have to explain to us how a (former) cabinet minister is not traceable,” asked an angry court.

“You call the DGP. This is too much,” Justice Lokur told the counsel and slated the hearing to November 27. “We are quite shocked that a former cabinet minister cannot be traced for more than a month.”

Verma is wanted in a case of recovery of ammunition from her house during a raid in connection with the shelter home case.